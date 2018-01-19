Event solves dinner dilemma for St. Louis families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Hollyberry Baking and Catering company helps solve the dinner dilemma for moms and kids. The Nourish Market will host a family tasting event on Saturday, Jan. 20, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Nourish Market will provide a selection of family-friendly dishes. There are also special subscription discounts and chef-prepared dishes available for purchase. In an effort to support families and education, 10 percent of the proceeds from the event will benefit Robinson Elementary School.

To learn more about the event, visit www.NourishAtHome.com.