Feast at the Den’s 2018 Burns Night Supper

ST. LOUIS, MO — A Burns supper is a celebration of the life and poetry of the poet Robert Burns. He is the author of many Scottish poems. The suppers are normally held on the poet's birthday, January 25th, occasionally known as "Robert Burns Day. This annual event combines food, drink and the literary works of burns.

At the Den's event, guests will start with a traditional cock-a-leekie soup. The main course is haggis, neeps and tatties, sweetclootie dumpling or typsy laird.

2018 Burns Night Supper

Thurs, Jan 25 at 6pm

The Den

711 N. 13th Street

St. Louis, Mo 63103

www.thedenstl.com

314-222-2111