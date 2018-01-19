Greitens keeping low profile following admission of affair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - We haven't heard or seen much of Governor Eric Greitens since news broke of his infidelity and further accusations of blackmail. Alleged details of a specific encounter prompted an investigation by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. However, Greitens is continuing to do his job for the state of Missouri.

In the week since allegations of an affair and blackmail put the governor in the middle of a scandal, he has stayed out of the spotlight - until Thursday. He posted a Facebook video promoting his tax plan, which he touted as putting working families first.

"We're going to cut taxes on working families. Also going to lower taxes on businesses to help them create jobs," Greitens said.

At the start of the week, the governor canceled his tax tour and all appearances. Earlier Friday, he posted that his team had found another 86 government cars that weren't needed, adding that taxpayers will save $2.2 million.

That was followed by another post where Greitens said he's proposing a jobs and infrastructure fund to help build things like utilities, ports, and bridges, where jobs are needed.

It's clear Greitens is ignoring his critics and showing no indications that will resign.

Earlier this week, five Republican state representatives asked the governor to resign or consider resigning.

Meanwhile, Gardner said she's still investigating allegations against the governor, which were recorded his mistress' estranged husband. There was no word on when that will be completed.