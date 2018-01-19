× Homeless teen charged in death of young Missouri mother

SEDALIA, Mo. – An 18-year-old staying at a Missouri ranch for homeless boys has been charged with killing a woman whose body was found in a trailer home with her two unharmed children.

Noah Kelliker was arraigned Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder and three other felonies in the death of 21-year-old Cassandra White. Bond is set at $250,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that White’s body was found Jan. 9 at a trailer park near Sedalia, with the door shattered apparently by gunfire. Her baby was on a couch near her and the toddler was in a bedroom. Marijuana was found inside, and her boyfriend is charged with drug possession. Kelliker was arrested two days later at the Masters Ranch in Oregon County.

Information from: The Sedalia Democrat, http://www.sedaliademocrat.com