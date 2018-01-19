× Intruder shot in Missouri home after assault

ROLLA, Mo. – Authorities say an intruder in a Missouri home has been shot and killed after assaulting another man.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened early Tuesday. The slain man was identified as 39-year-oldWilliam Lee Dale, of Rolla. The release says Dale unlawfully entered the home and was shot by a fearful resident after the assault. The coroner pronounced Dale dead at the scene. An autopsy performed Thursday found that he died from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.