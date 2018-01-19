× Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name newborn baby girl Chicago West

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced the name of her third baby: Chicago West.

Kim made the announcement Friday on her app.

Kardashian West had announced Tuesday on her app under the headline “We’re so in Love” that their third baby — a girl — was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

TMZ reports that Kanye’s hometown is Chicago. Chicago’s brother and sister have nicknamed her “Chi.”

At that time, the couple said it was “incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true,” Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate’s doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

