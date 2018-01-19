Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West name newborn baby girl Chicago West

Posted 1:02 pm, January 19, 2018, by

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on August 28, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have announced the name of her third baby: Chicago West.

Kim made the announcement Friday on her app.

Kardashian West had announced Tuesday on her app under the headline “We’re so in Love” that their third baby — a girl — was born early Monday and weighed in at 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

TMZ reports that Kanye’s hometown is Chicago. Chicago’s brother and sister have nicknamed her “Chi.”

At that time, the couple said it was “incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true,” Kardashian West says. She also thanked their surrogate’s doctors and nurses, adding that their kids North and Saint are “especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

Read more here. 