Man pleads guilty in shooting death of 9-year-old Jamyla Bolden

CLAYTON, Mo. – The man accused of fatally shooting a 9-year-old girl in Ferguson has entered a guilty plea. According to police, De’ Eris Brown, 23, was charged with second-degree murder and other felonies in the August 18, 2015 death of Jamyla Bolden.

Brown fired shots into Jamyla’s home in the 9200 block of Ellison Drive as she was doing homework in her mother’s bed.

Her mother, Kendra Bolden, was also wounded in the shooting.

Authorities say Jamyla and her mother were not the intended targets.

