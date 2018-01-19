× Police chase ends in crash at I-70 and Grand; Officer injured

ST. LOUIS, MO — An officer was injured during a police chase that ended in a crash at I-70 and Grand in St. Louis.

Police say that officers were patrolling near the intersection of Kingshighway and Thekla when they witnessed a shooting. The officers chased the suspects in their vehicle and crashed at I-70 and Grand.

One officer was injured in the accident. Police say that a 30-year-old officer was taken to the hospital with a knee injury. He has been with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for two and a half years.

Three people were taken into police custody at the scene of the accident. Police say they recovered firearms.