Police ID man shot, killed while driving near Compton and Franklin

ST. LOUIS, Mo. -Officers responding to a car crash in the city's Jeff Vander Lou neighborhood discovered the driver was shot to death. The accident happened Thursday afternoon, around 2 p.m., near the intersection of Compton and Franklin Avenue.

Police have identified the victim as 26-year-old Rashauwn Haley, of the 2700 Block of Pestalozzi. Authorities say he crashed his vehicle into a parked car.

Witnesses on the scene say Hawley was shot inside of the car a few blocks from the crash scene.

The Homicide Division is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.

