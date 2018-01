Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you're suffering with an upper respiratory or sinus infection and losing your sense of smell, you're not alone. Smell disorders affect up to 20 million people in the United States.

Otolaryngologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital Dr. Jay Piccirillo talks about a new study being conducted at Washington University's School of Medicine.

To take part in the study, call 314-362-5296.