Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

St. Louis doctor gives 2nd opinion on President Trump’s physical

Posted 8:29 am, January 19, 2018, by

ST. LOUIS -  President Donald Trump passed a physical Tuesday.  Doctors say he needs to lose 10-15 pounds and he has bad cholesterol levels.

SLUCare Cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim gives his second opinion based on all the data he's read from the president's physical.