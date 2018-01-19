SLUCare Cardiologist Dr. Michael Lim gives his second opinion based on all the data he's read from the president's physical.
St. Louis doctor gives 2nd opinion on President Trump’s physical
-
This is the cognitive test the president passed
-
Trump physical unlikely to shed light on mental fitness
-
White House doctor: ‘No concerns’ about Trump’s cognitive ability
-
Trump will undergo a physical and release details early next year
-
SSM Health Medical Minute: The importance of getting a second opinion
-
-
Pain management doctor discusses opioid crisis solutions
-
Treating common sports injuries
-
St. Louis area doctor accused of groping women during examinations
-
Former President Bill Clinton visits Clinton Foundation projects in St. Louis
-
The lifesaving treatment that saved a bicyclist’s life
-
-
Former President Bill Clinton visits St. Louis Nov. 1
-
Chimp attack survivor finds a new mission in life
-
New program gives heroin antidote to people leaving jails