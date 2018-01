Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A man and woman were shot Friday night inside a south St. Louis apartment complex.

The shootings took place at the Gravois Place apartment complex in the 7400 block of Gravois Avenue.

Police said a woman in her 60s was found shot to death in the apartment. A man around the same age was found with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition.

It's unclear if the pair were married or related.

This is the city's ninth homicide in 2018.