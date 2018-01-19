Suspects wanted for breaking into car, stealing purse near Gold’s Gym

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying four people who broke into a car and stole a woman’s purse outside of Gold’s Gym in Town and Country. It happened around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 18 on the parking lot of the facility located at 13867 Manchester Road.

The front passenger window of her car was smashed and her purse, containing several credit cards, was stolen. Less than an hour later, authorities say the cards were being fraudulently used at Target and Lowe’s in Kirkwood.

Nearly $1,000.00 in merchandise and gift cards were obtained.

The suspects, three African-American males, and one African-American female were driving a gray Hyundai SUV.

If you have any information, contact Town and Country police.