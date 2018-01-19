Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's Friday and that means St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson stopped by to tell us about the shows coming to St. Louis.

  • Jack White, April 25, Chaifetz Arena
  • David Byrne, June 8, Peabody
  • The Decemberists, April 25, Peabody
  • Fleet Foxes, May 15, Peabody
  • Brandi Carlile, June 22, Peabody
  • MGMT, March 5, Peabody
  • Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Sept. 13, HCA
  • New Found Glory, June 6, The Pageant
  • David Cook, Feb. 16, Delmar Hall
  • Gary Owen, April 27-28 April 29, Helium
  • The Killers, Friday, Chaifetz Arena
  • Lee Ann Womack, Friday, Old Rock House, part of the Art of Live Festival
  • Jim Norton, Friday, The Pageant
  • Alabama, Saturday, Family Arena, with Montgomery Gentry
  • Winter Jazz Festival with The Yellowjackets, Saturday, The Grandel
  • All-Stars of Hip-Hop with DMX, Scarface, MC Lyte, Murphy Lee and Kyjuan, Saturday, Chaifetz Arena
  • Story of The Year, Saturday, The Pageant, sold out
  • Margo Price, Sunday, The Ready Room, sold out
  • Chase Rice, Thursday, The Pageant