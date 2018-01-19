The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - It's Friday and that means St. Louis Post-Dispatch music critic Kevin Johnson stopped by to tell us about the shows coming to St. Louis.
- Jack White, April 25, Chaifetz Arena
- David Byrne, June 8, Peabody
- The Decemberists, April 25, Peabody
- Fleet Foxes, May 15, Peabody
- Brandi Carlile, June 22, Peabody
- MGMT, March 5, Peabody
- Lady Antebellum, Darius Rucker, Sept. 13, HCA
- New Found Glory, June 6, The Pageant
- David Cook, Feb. 16, Delmar Hall
- Gary Owen, April 27-28 April 29, Helium
- The Killers, Friday, Chaifetz Arena
- Lee Ann Womack, Friday, Old Rock House, part of the Art of Live Festival
- Jim Norton, Friday, The Pageant
- Alabama, Saturday, Family Arena, with Montgomery Gentry
- Winter Jazz Festival with The Yellowjackets, Saturday, The Grandel
- All-Stars of Hip-Hop with DMX, Scarface, MC Lyte, Murphy Lee and Kyjuan, Saturday, Chaifetz Arena
- Story of The Year, Saturday, The Pageant, sold out
- Margo Price, Sunday, The Ready Room, sold out
- Chase Rice, Thursday, The Pageant