University of Illinois board chairman re-elected to 2nd term

CHICAGO (AP) _ A northern Illinois physician has been elected to a second term as chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

Trustees re-elected Dr. Timothy Koritz during a meeting Thursday in Chicago. He’ll serve another one-year term.

Koritz is a Rochelle resident and staff anesthesiologist at OSF St. James Hospital in Pontiac who’s served as a trustee since 2009. He was a clinical assistant professor at the U of I College of Medicine at Rockford from 1994 until he was appointed to the board.

Koritz says it’s “an honor to pay forward the life-changing opportunities that the University of Illinois has provided” him and his family.

The Board of Trustees governs the U of I system and its universities, with a $6.5 billion annual budget and more than 83,000 students.