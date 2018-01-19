Visitation for civil rights icon Frankie Muse Freeman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Visitation is this evening for the late civil rights icon Frankie Muse Freeman. She died one week ago at the age of 101.

Freeman's body will lie in repose at the Missouri History Museum tonight from 5-8 p.m. Her funeral is at 9:30 a.m. January 20th at the Washington Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.

The famed civil rights attorney won the landmark 1954 case which ended legal racial discrimination in public housing. Frankie Muse Freeman was also the first woman named to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.