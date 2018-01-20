Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 19, 2018
This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 19, 2018.
Belleville East Tournament: St. Mary's vs. Chaminade and Belleville West vs Champaign Central
(Boys): Webster Groves at Parkway North
(Girls): Webster Groves at Parkway North
Zac Choate and Jim Powers also discuss the breaking news today that Trinity High School head football coach Cory Patterson will be leaving the school. Patterson has accepted the Tight End coaching job on Lovie Smith's staff on the University of Illinois' football team.
Zac also shows us the new addition to the Fox 2 Sports family, Janie Mae Marlow, Fox 2 Sports anchor/reporter Charlie Marlow's daughter was born this morning. Mom Jess, Dad Charlie and baby Janie are all fine! Congrats to the growing Marlow family!