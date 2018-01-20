× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, January 19, 2018

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, January 19, 2018.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment One features highlights of these high school basketball games.

Belleville East Tournament: St. Mary's vs. Chaminade and Belleville West vs Champaign Central

(Boys): Webster Groves at Parkway North

(Girls): Webster Groves at Parkway North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Segment Two features Fox 2 Sports reporter Zac Choate talking it over with long time Parkway Central boys basketball coach Rick Kirby.

Zac Choate and Jim Powers also discuss the breaking news today that Trinity High School head football coach Cory Patterson will be leaving the school. Patterson has accepted the Tight End coaching job on Lovie Smith's staff on the University of Illinois' football team.

Zac also shows us the new addition to the Fox 2 Sports family, Janie Mae Marlow, Fox 2 Sports anchor/reporter Charlie Marlow's daughter was born this morning. Mom Jess, Dad Charlie and baby Janie are all fine! Congrats to the growing Marlow family!