Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Coyotes snap losing streak to Blues with 5-2 win

Posted 10:31 pm, January 20, 2018, by , Updated at 10:30PM, January 20, 2018

Alexander Steen #20 of the St. Louis Blues fights for the puck against Ryan Ellis #4 of the Nashville Predators during the second period of Game Four of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2017 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Bridgestone Arena on May 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ Christian Dvorak scored twice and Antti Raanta made 25 saves to help the Arizona Coyotes beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 on Saturday night.

Arizona broke a 12-game skid against St. Louis with its first win in the series since a 3-2 overtime triumph on Nov. 12, 2013. The streak was tied for the longest current run of its kind in the NHL; Chicago has won 12 in a row over Buffalo.

Zac Rinaldo, Brendan Perlini and Christian Fischer also scored for Arizona, which had lost five in a row overall.

Brayden Schenn and Alexander Steen scored for the Blues, who had won two straight following a seven-day break.

The Coyotes scored four times in the opening 13:15. Dvorak converted back-to-back goals in a span of 3:04 to chase goalie Carter Hutton, who gave up three goals on 12 shots. Perlini capped the blitz, which marked the Coyotes’ highest-scoring first period of the season.

Arizona lost its previous three games in extra time and has the worst record in the NHL at 11-28-9.

Clayton Keller added two assists for the Coyotes, who had a season-high 44 shots on goal.

Raanta, who improved to 7-12-5, has allowed two goals or fewer in five of his last six starts.

NOTES: The Blues are 15-3-2 when one of their defensemen scores. … Of the Coyotes’ 31 points, 21 have come in overtime or a shootout. … St. Louis has won 1,799 games in its history and is looking to become the eighth NHL frnchise to reach 1,800 wins.

UP NEXT

Coyotes: Host the New York Islanders on Monday in the first of three successive home games.

Blues: Host the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday in the second of a four-game homestand.