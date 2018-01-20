× Exclusive interview – Governor Eric Greitens speaks with FOX 2 tonight at 9pm

ST. LOUIS, MO — No blackmail, no threats of violence. Governor Eric Greitens is going on the record about his recent troubles. While he admits to having a consensual affair with a married woman he denies any allegations of criminal misconduct and a cover-up.

FOX 2 anchor Vic Faust sat down with the embattled Missouri Governor Saturday afternoon. Watch a portion of that interview Saturday night at 9pm.

You’ll see, for the first time, Governor Greitens speaking since news of his extramarital affair was made public. Tonight, Vic Faust asks the Governor about his infidelity and the investigation now underway by the Circuit Attorney’s office.