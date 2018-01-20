× Goodwin with 19, Saint Louis rolls to 66-47 win over UMass

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) _ Jordan Goodwin scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and eight assists and Saint Louis rolled to 66-47 win over Massachusetts on Saturday.

Goodwin was 8 of 15 from the field including a pair of 3-pointers for the Billikens (10-10, 3-4 Atlantic 10). Hasahn French added 12 points and 10 rebounds, Davell Roby had 10 points and Javon Bess had nine points and seven rebounds.

Saint Louis shot 52 percent compared to 35 percent for UMass and had a 37-25 rebounding edge. The Billikens scored first and never trailed, building to a 38-27 lead at the break.

Jalen Johnson drained a 3-pointer to make it 58-38 with 8:04 to play and UMass made jus three field goals after that.

Luwane Pipkins scored 17 points with four rebounds for the Minutemen (10-10, 3-4). Carl Pierre added 13 points.