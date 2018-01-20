× McCaskill among few Democrats voting to keep government open

ST. LOUIS (AP) _ U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri was among a handful of Democrats in the Senate who voted to support a GOP measure that would have kept the government open through Feb. 16.

McCaskill was one of five Democrats who voted “yes” Friday night to keep the government open. She didn’t address her vote Saturday. But before the vote, her office issued a news release saying McCaskill had joined with other senators to introduce legislation to withhold the pay of members of Congress during a government shutdown.

McCaskill is seeking re-election this year in a Republican state that went for President Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election. The Missouri race could be crucial in control of the U.S. Senate, where the GOP has a slim majority of 51 Senate seats.