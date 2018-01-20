The Thread – Lights! Camera! Action!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Team Thread is going Hollywood for the St. Louis Premiere of the film Same Kind Of Different As Me, and check out the celebrities Tim and Virginia meet on the red carpet. They'll introduce you to Lisa Nichols who brought Tinseltown to St. Louis by hosting this premiere. You'll meet Terrie Desloge, who is working hard to serve special needs families in our city. Check out The Crew from Fort Zumwalt South High School and learn how these students are breaking down barriers through dance. Get to know Ally Nichols; Progress West Hospital's shining star (and first class hugger). All this plus an exclusive sneak peek at the next Star Wars film (sort of) as performed by The Thread Theatre Troupe. Hit the red carpet with Tim and Virginia, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.