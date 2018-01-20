× Woman killed; child, man injured in collision with train

ATHERTON, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities say a woman died and her 6-year-old daughter and boyfriend were injured when their pickup truck collided with a train in a rural area east of Kansas City.

The Kansas City Star reports that 41-year-old Jennifer Norris died Friday night when the truck she was driving was hit by an Amtrak train at a crossing in the unincorporated village of Atherton. Investigators say Norris’ 6-year-old daughter and her boyfriend, Daniel Infranca, were thrown from the truck in the crash. Infranca was taken in critical condition to a hospital. The girl suffered only minor scrapes and bruises.

Investigators say Norris’ drove around the crossing gate that had not lifted after a train passed. Officials believe the passing train blocked Norris’ view of a second train approaching that hit the truck.