5 boys injured after vehicle veers off road in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating an accident in North St. Louis County where a vehicle veered off the road and struck 5 juveniles.

The accident happened Sunday just before 3 pm near the intersection of North Hanley Road and Nola Avenue.

Police say a 57-year-old female was driving southbound on North Hanley in the 2400 block when she veered off the road and struck 5 boys walking along the road on a grassy area. All were transported to the hospital for treatment.

The juveniles range in age from 9 to 13-year-old.

Four of the boy’s suffered minor injuries, one sustained a serious injury and is in critical condition.

Polices say the driver suffered a medical event at the time of the accident. She was treated at the scene by a EMS unit.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.