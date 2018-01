Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - If you're not sure how to reach your New Year's goals, Yoga & Spa Magazine publisher Stacy Oliver Neal has a solution for you.

Neal discusses the 9th annual Living Fit Expo at Plaza Frontenac on Saturday, Jan. 27. The event will feature over 50 health, wellness and beauty experts as well as several prize giveaways.

For more information, visit www.yogaspamag.com.