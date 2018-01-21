(KTVI) - Whitfield's Aijha Blackwell is the St. Luke's Urgent Care Athlete of the Week.
Aijha Blackwell – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 1/20/18
-
Kate Martin – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 1/6/18
-
Kaleb Eleby – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 12/2/17
-
St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – 12/16/17 – Hazelwood Central’s Shaun Williams
-
St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – Yuri Collins – December 9, 2017
-
St. Luke’s Urgent Care/Fox 2 Athlete of the Week – E.J. Bellinger – January 13, 2018
-
-
Brett Gabbert – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 11/11/17
-
Dijion Walls – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 11/4/17
-
Garret Butz – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 10/28/17
-
Cameron Brown – St. Luke’s Urgent Care Athlete of the Week – 10/14/17
-
St. Luke’s Hospital in Chesterfield buys Des Peres Hospital
-
-
How to stop the flu from infecting your family
-
The warning signs for blood clots
-
Total Access Urgent Care: Migraine season