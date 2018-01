Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Children's Miracle Network and Miss America Organization team up to let young girls be divas for a day.

Melissa Hanstein from Children's Miracle Network of Greater St. Louis and Miss Gateway St. Louis Outstanding Teen Demi King talk about the Dazzling Divas event on January 28 at the St. Louis Civic Center Hotel. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to the Children's Miracle Network.

For more information about the event, visit www.cmn-stl.org.