Fatal wrong way crash on I-64

East St. Louis – At around 7 am Sunday morning, troopers responded to a fatal crash on I-64 westbound at milepost 6.4 in the metro east near Washington Park, IL.

Officers say a person was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of traffic on I-64 and crashed head-on into another vehicle. The female driver of the other vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver at fault who was driving the wrong way on the highway was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. Alcohol is suspected to be involved and the contributing cause of the crash.

I-64 is shut down at this location and all traffic is being diverted onto I-255.

No further information is available at this time.