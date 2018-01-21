ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Hancock and Kelley we talk about the fallout after Governor Eric Greitens affair admission. FOX 2 was the only TV station to interview the governor after nearly 2 weeks of chaos in Jefferson City.
Hancock & Kelley: The fallout after Governor Eric Greitens affair admission
-
Hancock & Kelley – The future for Missouri Governor Eric Greitens
-
Gov. Eric Greitens addresses blackmail accusations in exclusive TV interview
-
Post Scripts – Missouri Governor Eric Greitens’ affair admission
-
Hancock & Kelley – The sexual harassment crisis gripping Washington
-
More fallout from Gov. Greitens’ admission of an affair
-
-
Exclusive TV interview – Governor Eric Greitens speaks with FOX 2 at 9pm
-
Reactions to Greitens’ admission of affair, allegations of blackmail
-
Greitens focused on moving forward after affair
-
Greitens keeping low profile following admission of affair
-
Greitens delays tax policy tour after admitting to affair
-
-
Missouri governor denies blackmailing woman
-
Hancock and Kelley – Prop P breakdown, election fallout and Republican tax overhaul
-
Missouri governor fighting for political life after affair