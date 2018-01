ST. LOUIS, MO – Police need your help to find this missing 10-year-old from Troy, Missouri. She was last seen around 10am at her home in the 1100 block of Sleepy Hollow.



Madalyn is 4′ 10″ tall, 60lbs, with blue eyes, and long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a green flannel shirt, and a white and blue backpack with tan straps.



Call 636-528-6100 if you have any information.

