Post Scripts – Examining Eric Greitens exclusive interview with FOX 2

ST. LOUIS, MO — This week on Post Scripts host Mike Colombo and Post Dispatch National and Political editor Christopher Ave spoke with Fox 2’s Vic Faust about his exclusive television interview with Missouri Governor Eric Greitens.

Colombo and Ave also discussed the shutdown of the federal government and the vote/actions of Sen.Claire McCaskill as it relates to the issue.

Post Dispatch Education reporter Kristen Taketa joined the show to discuss a pair of stories she penned this week involving the Kirkwood School District and St.Louis Public Schools.