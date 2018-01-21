× Tonight on FOX 2 News – Gov. Eric Greitens explains why there is, ‘Nothing to investigate’

ST. LOUIS, MO — Missouri Governor Eric Greitens is under fire for an extramarital affair. He sat down with FOX 2 to answer questions about blackmail, violence, and investigations. The governor had not answered any questions in person until our interview.

Reporter Vic Faust has known Eric Greitens for the past 30 years. They reconnected when Faust moved back to St. Louis. He made it clear that nothing was off the table when they sat down in Jefferson City Saturday for this exclusive broadcast interview.

