Vikings fans out in force to cheer team on in NFC Championship game

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. - Dozens of Minnesota Vikings fans came out to Syberg's on Sunday to cheer on the Vikings together. Fans said it's a club of them that have been coming to the local bar and restaurant for years.

FOX 2 spoke to a father and son who arrived more than four hours before the start of the game to get their regular seats in the front row in front of the big screen.

"We are just passionate fans, you know, I think a good fan base for the most part," said Thomas Gensch, who said he has been watching games at Syberg's for two decades with his dad.

He said regardless of what happens during the game it's an exciting time to be a fan.

His father, Greg Gensch, said he has been cheering on the Vikings for more than 30 years at Syberg's.

"We are all hungry for a Superbowl win and I think this is the year for it," he said.