Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday was in St. Louis earlier this week for a "Homers For Health" event. Holliday launched this campaign several years ago when he was a Cardinal and has stayed close to this charity.

Fox 2 Sports Director Martin Kilcoyne went one on one with the free agent outfielder, talking Homers for Health, Holliday's future in baseball and his not playing college football years ago.