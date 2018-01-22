County Library and PBS Kids offer Family Creative Learning sessions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis County Library is teaming up with the Nine Network of Public Media to offer families hands-on science activities this winter.

Kristen Sorth from the St. Louis County Library and Molly Saunders from Nine Network of Public Media discuss the Family Creative Learning programs that will take place every Wednesday in February at the Lewis & Clark Branch.

Due to the limited number of spots available for this program, participants will be chosen by lottery. Entries for the lottery will be accepted Tuesday, Jan. 16 through Tuesday, Jan. 23 at www.slcl.org/kids.

For more information, call 314-994-3300.