Driver in fatal wrong-way crash suspected of DUI, Illinois State Police says

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - The driver who caused a wrong-way accident over the weekend that claimed the life of a 56-year-old south St. Louis woman is suspected of driving under the influence, Illinois State Police said.

According to Illinois State Trooper Calvin Dye Jr., the accident happened around 7 a.m. Sunday on westbound Interstate 64 at milepost 6.4 near Washington Park.

The suspect, who was driving a white Mercedes, slammed into a black Honda CRV, driven by Lyn Chieng. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the wrong-way driver, a 29-year-old man from O'Fallon, Illinois, was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He was injured and is listed in critical condition at a hospital. his name has not been released yet.

Chieng's family said they're distraught and grieving, but didn't wish to say anything publicly until relatives from out-of-town arrive in St. Louis.

This is the second fatal wrong-way accident in the area in the four days, Illinois State Police said. Trooper Dye said the other accident happened January 17 near milepost 19 on I-255 in East St. Louis.