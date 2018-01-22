Eckert’s celebrates National Pie Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Celebrate National Pie Day Tuesday, Jan. 23, with home-baked pies.

Angie Eckert makes apple pie and discusses the Eckert's Family Farms special for National Pie Day. On Jan. 23, receive a free home-baked pie when you buy one at regular price.

For more information, visit www.Eckerts.com. To order, call 618-233-0513 Ext. 2.

Apple Crumb Pie

5 cups apples, sliced, peeled

1 (9-inch) unbaked shell

1 cup sugar, divided

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

¾ cup flour

1/3 cup cold butter

Preheat oven to 450 degrees F. Arrange apples in bottom of pie shell. Mix ½ cup of the sugar with cinnamon; sprinkle over apples. Mix remaining ½ cup sugar and the flour in small bowl; cut in butter with pastry blender or 2 knives until mixture forms pea-sized crumbs. Sprinkle over apple mixture. Bake 10 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F and bake an additional 30 minutes or until apples are tender.