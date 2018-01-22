× Effort launched to embrace St. Louis’ history as an Olympic host city

ST. LOUIS –As we approach the upcoming Winter Games, the St. Louis Sports Commission will be unveiling initiatives aimed at reigniting the region’s Olympic legacy. They formed the St. Louis Olympic Legacy Committee to lead the effort, has been working with the International Olympic Committee to find ways to celebrate St. Louis’ contributions to the Olympic movement as host of the 1904 Games.

St. Louis is one of only three cities in the U.S., one of only 23 in the world, to host the Summer Games.

Committee Chairman Michael Loynd, said in a statement, “We were the first Olympic City in America; the birthplace of the Olympic gold medal; we started the tradition of awarding gold, silver and bronze medals for first, second and third place. Yet we’ve never properly embraced our status as an Olympic host city.”

The Olympic Legacy Committee are Jackie Joyner-Kersee, six-time Olympic medalist; Bob Costas, Hall of Fame broadcaster and host of 12 Olympic Games; Shad Schoenke, a local marketing professional and civic booster; Frank Viverito, president of the Sports Commission; Marc Schreiber, vice president of the Sports Commission; and Chairman Michael Loynd, a St. Louis attorney, investment manager, and author.

The Sports Commission represents St. Louis in the World Union of Olympic Cities and has hosted numerous Olympic Trials, national governing body championships, Olympic torch relays, and other special events.

More announcements are expected in coming months. A news conference is planned for Monday, February 5, at Washington University in the Field House in the Athletic Complex, which is adjacent to Francis Field, site of the Olympic stadium in 1904 and the oldest Olympic stadium in the world still in active use.