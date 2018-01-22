‘Fat and Sassy’ Woman’s hilarious response to winter weather lights up the internet

CHARLOTTE, NC – The snow fell in Mecklenburg County this weekend. People there prepared by hitting the grocery stores and road crews salted the roads. WCCB-TV reporters captured the moments as the area braced for a wintry weather. One woman they interviewed may go down as the soundbite of the year.
Cornelius resident Shirley Nash told reporters, “We’ll probably sit around and cook some soups, eat bread and desserts. Just get all fat and sassy.”
The clip has gone viral. The reaction on social media is hilarious.