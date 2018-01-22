‘Fat and Sassy’ Woman’s hilarious response to winter weather lights up the internet

CHARLOTTE, NC – The snow fell in Mecklenburg County this weekend. People there prepared by hitting the grocery stores and road crews salted the roads. WCCB-TV reporters captured the moments as the area braced for a wintry weather. One woman they interviewed may go down as the soundbite of the year.

Cornelius resident Shirley Nash told reporters, “We’ll probably sit around and cook some soups, eat bread and desserts. Just get all fat and sassy.”

The clip has gone viral. The reaction on social media is hilarious.

30 years from now and I’m her. I might already be her tho 😅 #fatandsassy https://t.co/MUcpfZHdd3 — Nikky Thomas (@nikkybeknowin) January 22, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes. Shirley Nash is my spirit animal…🦄 #fatandsassy #howwedosnow pic.twitter.com/6eNjoWRetU — Amanda Coates Lich (@MamaLich) January 22, 2018

I just KNEW the fat and sassy woman was from north carolina I love this damn state — H (@holden_hill) January 22, 2018

WEAK! I wanna be all fat and sassy like her 😂😂😂 — brei (@noierbesinal) January 22, 2018