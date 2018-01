Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - So how is the federal government shutdown affecting St. Louis? Just ask the Karthikeyan family from Kentucky.

They were disappointed they could not go up in the Gateway Arch because of the shutdown. Also, some civilian workers at Scott Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood are being furloughed.

But active military, the TSA and the United States Post Office will keep working. Federal courts will also be open, using reserve funds.