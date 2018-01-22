× Head of Missouri pension system replaced with interim leader

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The head of the Missouri pension system has been removed and replaced with an interim leader.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that the Missouri State Employees Retirement System’s Board of Trustees voted during a closed session Thursday to terminate John Watson’s contract.

The News Tribune obtained information over the weekend through an open records request saying the decision was “in the interests of more effectively addressing the Board’s priorities as to the performance, direction, and operation of the System.” The records say the decision was “without cause within the meaning” of Watson’s employment agreement.

The board also unanimously approved naming Ronda Stegmann as MOSERS’ interim director.

The two board members appointed by Greitens were among those voting for Watson’s termination.

The News-Tribune wasn’t able to reach Watson for comment.

