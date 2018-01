Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAHOKIA, Ill. - Two people survived after the helicopter they were flying crashed at a runway at St. Louis Downtown Airport.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m.

The occupants were described as an instructor and a student. They were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The airport is located across the Mississippi River in Cahokia.

