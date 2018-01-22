× Illinois seeks volunteers at renovated governor’s mansion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The state of Illinois is looking for volunteers to welcome visitors and give tours at the newly renovated Illinois Executive Mansion.

The governor’s residence in Springfield has been undergoing a complete, privately funded restoration. The home is scheduled to reopen this summer.

A committee of historians, educators and museum professionals is developing new experiences for visitors, including rooms that explore the Columbian Exposition and governors during the Civil War. They’re recruiting volunteers to serve as greeters and docents.

Informational meetings will be held at the Old State Capitol in Springfield at 1 p.m. on Jan. 25, Jan. 28 and Feb. 10. Training will begin in February.

The executive mansion was built between 1853 and 1855 and is the third oldest continuously occupied governor’s mansion in the United States.