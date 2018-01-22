× Man charged in Columbia shooting arrested in Kansas City

COLUMBIA, Mo. – A man accused in a New Year’s Day altercation that ended with a Columbia security guard fatally shooting another person has been arrested.

Columbia police said in a statement that 29-year-old Matthew Callier McMillan was taken into custody Saturday in Kansas City. The Columbia Missourian reports that McMillan is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action and first-degree assault in the death of 30-year-old Anthony Desean Warren. Bond is set at $1 million.

Court records say he tussled with an unidentified 26-year-old man over a gun in a Waffle House restaurant. During the tussle, the gun had gone off, striking the 26-year-old in the leg.

The guard arrived to break up the fight and told police he shot Warren because he “felt threatened.” The guard hasn’t been charged.