Man charged in homicide case surrenders to law enforcement

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) _ A man charged in the stabbing death of a Missouri woman has surrendered.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that Sedalia police announced Sunday that 28-year-old Justin Lewis has turned himself in to authorities. He is jailed on $500,000 bond on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in the death of 33-year-old Heather McClellan. A phone message for the Sedalia public defender’s office wasn’t immediately returned.

Emergency crews responded to McClellan’s residence on Jan. 14. She had been stabbed multiple times and died at a hospital from blood loss.



Information from: The Sedalia Democrat