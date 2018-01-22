× Memo reveals Greitens received education plan from friend

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A recently obtained memo shows that one of Gov. Eric Greitens’ acquaintances suggested systemic changes to Missouri’s education system prior to the Republican’s gubernatorial victory in 2016.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the “Freedom and Flexibility Agenda” written by Ken Zeff outlines numerous education reforms that Greitens could enact as governor, including expanding charter access, cutting regulations and increasing teacher pay. A draft of the memo obtained by the newspaper is dated Aug. 21, 2016.

Zeff is an education leader in Georgia who was a White House fellow alongside Greitens during President George W. Bush’s administration.

Emails obtained by the newspaper show Zeff again sent his ideas, along with his resume, after Greitens became governor. He says he also visited the governor “to talk through some of those ideas.”

Zeff says he currently has no plans to change his career.

