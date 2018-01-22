× Neil Diamond announces retirement from touring following diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease

Iconic singer and legend Neil Diamond announced Monday he was retiring from concert touring. The decision came after he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

Diamond cited that the onset of the disease would make it difficult to travel and perform in large venues.

“It is with great reluctance and disappointment that I announce my retirement from concert touring. I have been so honored to bring my shows to the public for the past 50 years,” said Neil Diamond. “My sincerest apologies to everyone who purchased tickets and were planning to come to the upcoming shows.

Diamond plans to continue in writing, recording and take on other projects.

“My thanks goes out to my loyal and devoted audiences around the world. You will always have my appreciation for your support and encouragement. This ride has been ‘so good, so good, so good’ thanks to you.”

On January 24th, Neil Diamond will celebrate his 77th birthday and is slated to honored by Recording Academy with its prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award on January 28th.

Neil Diamond last appeared in St. Louis in April of 2017.