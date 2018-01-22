Pets of the Week – Meghan and Harry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Big, fuzzy-headed loves! An apt description for siblings Meghan and Harry. They've received an outpouring of support on local lost and found pages over the last week, and now is the time to get these two a forever home!

Meghan and Harry, 3.5-year-old terrier mixes, both do well on a leash, get along well with other dogs, cats, and even children. Meghan has a more upbeat and spunky personality, while Harry is a chill guy who loves head scratches and following his sister around.

They are a bonded pair, so they'll have to be adopted together.

If you are interested in learning more about Meghan and Harry, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter has established new winter hours:

Monday and Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Metro East Humane Society

8495 State Route 143

Edwardsville, IL 62025

Phone: 618-656-4405

E-mail: info@mehs.org

