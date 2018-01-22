Pets of the Week – Meghan and Harry

Meghan and Harry, 3.5-year-old terrier mixes, both do well on a leash, get along well with other dogs, cats, and even children. Meghan has a more upbeat and spunky personality, while Harry is a chill guy who loves head scratches and following his sister around.
They are a bonded pair, so they'll have to be adopted together.
If you are interested in learning more about Meghan and Harry, you can visit MEHS or fill out an adoption application online. The shelter has established new winter hours:
Monday and Tuesday: Closed
Wednesday - Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Metro East Humane Society
8495 State Route 143
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Phone: 618-656-4405
E-mail: info@mehs.org
