CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County Police Department is reaching out with a warning to residents. Recently, the department has received a few reports of people being contacted by someone portraying themselves as a St. Louis County official demanding money for warrants or back taxes. Police remind you that no St. Louis County official would demand money or personal information over the phone.
Police warn residents of scam phone calls demanding money, personal info
-
St. Louis County police warn of phone scam
-
Non-Profit and volunteer agencies offer assistance to anyone looking for a hot meal and a warm place
-
Police looking for Florissant bank robbery suspect
-
Prop P is passed by City of St. Louis voters
-
St. Louis Treasurer Jones opposes police pay ballot measure
-
-
You Paid For It St. Louis County budget battle
-
Police: 1 dead in gas station shooting
-
Eight-year-old girl shot while sleeping in bed
-
St. Louis County sees spike in murder rate
-
Grant will fund community policing effort in north St. Louis County
-
-
Former police chief running for St. Louis County Council
-
Authorities update Officer Ryan O’Connor’s condition and warn against scammers
-
Better Business Bureau- Scam Tracker Reports