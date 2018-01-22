× Small tornado damages outbuildings in Lawrence County

HOBERG, Mo. (AP) _ The National Weather Service says a small tornado damaged trees and outbuildings in Lawrence County.

The damage was reported Sunday night about 2 miles southeast of Hoberg, near Mt. Vernon.

On Monday, survey teams from the weather service went to the area and concluded the damage was caused by an EF-1 tornado.

An EF-1 carries winds between 86 and 110 mph.

OzarksFirst reports the tornado’s path was 1 mile long and about 75 yards wide. The survey team found damage to four outbuildings, an irrigation system, two ski boats and several trees. No injuries were reported.

